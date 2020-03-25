Wednesday morning blues

The heat is on in south Texas and it's just going to continue to get strong as the week progresses!

On Wednesday, we will start out in the mid-60s and work our way up to a high of 96 degrees.

Not a lot will change from Wednesday to Thursday but on Friday is when we will hit a high of almost 100 degrees as we expect to peak at 99 degrees.

After Friday, temperatures will drop just a little into the mid-80s, making for some more cooler conditions.

Then on Sunday and Monday, we are expecting temperatures in the low 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain.