Wednesday morning dew

Things are going to start to get a little hear in the Gateway City as they always do!

On Tuesday, we will start out in the upper 60s with some high humidity in the air.

As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will start to increase into the high 80s, almost nearing those 90 degree temperatures.

Now on Wednesday is when we could see a possible high of 90 degrees with sunny skies.

The humidity will continue to linger into Thursday as we expect some chances of rain to move in.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, temperatures will remain in the mid-80s for the most part, as well as the possiblity of rain.

If you have any weekend plans, you might want to prepare for the possiblity that it might rain on your parade.

Then by next week, we will see a high of about 88 degrees.