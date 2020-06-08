Week long protests in Mexico over police brutality

A week of protests following the killing of a construction worker who was allegedly beaten to death after police detained him for not wearing a face mask culminated Sunday with a demonstration in Mexico City for another victim of brutality.

Giovanni Lopez lost his life last month allegedly at the hands of the state of Jalisco police, for not wearing a face mask to protect him from COVID-19.



It's just another example of the growing problem of violence in the streets of Mexico.

Authorities in western Mexico arrested three police officers, including the commissioner, and took over their local police department in connection with the alleged beating death.



Protests related to Lopez persisted over the weekend, some of which grew extremely violent.



A video has emerged showing a Mexican police officer being set on fire during one protest against police brutality in the west of the country.



The policeman was sprayed with fuel which was then ignited. The flames were doused by other officers.



Melanie, a 16-year-old girl who was protesting in Polanco, an upper class neighborhood in Mexico City was trampled by several police officers and kicked and knocked unconscious on Friday.



Mexico City's governor condemned the use of disproportional force by police and said two of the officers involved in the incident are in custody.



Melanie was hospitalized and reported to be in a stable condition.



These incidents come at a difficult time for the country as women are being killed in Mexico at an alarming rate.



April was the deadliest month for women in the country in five years.

Government data shows at least 267 women were killed in Mexico in April when quarantine restrictions were in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Lopez Obrador has dismissed the problem, claiming nearly 90 percent of phone complaints of violence against women are false.



According to the government data, female murders have increased by 137 percent over the past five years.