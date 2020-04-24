Weekend not as Hot

Hot dry desert air will be replaced by warm, not hot air, from the Rockies and Great Plains during Saturday and Sunday. I can't entirely rule out a sprinkle Saturday late or at night from a band of moist air 5,000' to 8,000' in altitude above the north winds near the surface, but most places will stay dry. We may have desert air raise temperatures once again during Tuesday, and at the end of next week. The coolest nighttime temperatures will be by dawn Sunday and Monday when we reach the 60's.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high close to 90, overnight lows in the 60's. Mostly sunny Monday, high in the low to mid 90's. Mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the mid 90's. Mostly sunny Friday, high near 100.

I'm expecting