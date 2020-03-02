Weekend rollover leaves four in hospital

An accident over the weekend leaves four people in the hospital.

According to Laredo police, the accident happened on Sunday night at 3 a.m. at 5210 Bob Bullock Loop near the airport.

Reports say the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to rollover. The truck crashed into shrubs and broke the fence along the Lake Casa Blanca Golf Course.

The driver and all the passengers were thrown out of the truck.

All four individuals involved in the crash are teenagers, there are two 18-year-olds, and a 17 and 15-year-old.

They were all taken to the hospital.