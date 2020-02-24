Weinstein Guilty In Split Verdict

Once one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted sex offender.

A jury in New York found Weinstein guilty Monday on two of the five charges against him.

Weinstein was found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act and third degree rape, and not guilty of the most serious charges: two counts of predatory sexual assault and first degree rape.

He was immediately taken into custody.

Despite the split decision, advocates are lauding the verdict as a win for sexual assault survivors.

During three weeks of testimony the jury heard from more than 30 witnesses.

The case centered on the allegations of production assistant Mimi Haley, who testified Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006, and actress Jessica Mann, who told the jury Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

