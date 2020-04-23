Wendy's giving away free chicken nuggets this Friday!

Wendy's is looking to cheer people up during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away free food.

The fast-food chain took to Twitter to tell people they can score free chicken nuggets this Friday.

Wendy's says it wanted to do something good after seeing the outpouring of love during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drive-thru customers can get a free four-piece order of spicy or crispy nuggets and best of all, they don't have to buy anything.

Other fast-food chains are also offering special deals during the pandemic.