We're cool for the summer

The afternoon showers brought down our temperatures to the low 80's making it a nice pleasant summer afternoon.

On Tuesday, we were expecting some slight chances of rain and although not everyone got hit, it brought down our temperatures.

On Wednesday we will wake up nice and cool with temperatures in the low 70s.

Those 70s won't last too long, we are expecting a high of 94 degrees.

Then on Thursday, things start to heat up and we get back up to the high 90s and by Friday we are back to the triple digits but nothing like we saw last weekend.

Until then, enjoy the cooler temperatures.