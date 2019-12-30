Wet New Year's Day

A weather system moving east from the Baja will be preceded by a deepening layer of moist air from northeastern Mexico and the western gulf. Clouds will increase and thicken over southern Texas tonight and Friday. The disturbance will arrive by New Year's Day with rain developing perhaps as early as midnight New Year's eve, but especially during New Year's Day. Drier and warmer air will follow during Thursday. Cooler air from the Rockies will bring mild afternoons and cooler nights Friday and Saturday. Southerly winds will return with warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday.

I'm expecting skies to become increasingly cloudy overnight, low in the low to mid 40's. Mainly cloudy Tuesday, highs around 60. Rain may develop as early as midnight, but is most likely New Year's Day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50's at midnight New Year's Eve, and in the 50's with the periods of rain New Year's Day, Clearing Thursday, high in the mid 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the upper 60's, chilly at night. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the 70's.