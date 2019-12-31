Wet New Year's Day

A deepening mix of gulf moisture and Pacific moisture higher up will produce periods of rain New Year's Day and night. Drier, warmer air will follow with clearing skies Thursday afternoon. Cooler, drier air will move in from the Rockies Friday and Saturday. Southerly winds will return Sunday with warmer temperatures. A cooler airmass from the north will lower temperatures Tuesday.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, periods of rain may develop late, after midnight. Low in the low to mid 50's. Periods of rain New Year's Day and night, temperatures remaining in the 50's. Clearing Thursday afternoon, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the upper 60's to low 70's. Chilly Friday night. Partly to mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the 70's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the 60's.