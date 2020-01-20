Wet Tuesday night/Wednesday

A very cold airmass is missing mus as it moves southeast from the Tennessee Valley toward South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Cool to mild air lies above Texas. A thin layer of moisture aloft is bringing an on and off deck of stratus clouds. Moisture will deepen in advance of a weather system from the Pacific. Clouds will thicken, and periods of rain are likely late Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday. Warmer upper 60's and 70's will follow by Thursday.

I'm expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight and Tuesday, low in the mid to high 40's, high in the mid 60's. Periods of rain late Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday, some clearing late Wednesday afternoon, high in the upper 60's. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, high min the upper 60's to low 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 70's.