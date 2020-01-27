Wet outdoor campus considered to assist homeless population

The homeless population in our area could soon have somewhere to keep their clothes clean and maintain their personal hygiene.

A discussion during last week's City Council meeting brought up by District 7 councilman George Altgelt touched on the need for a wet outdoor homeless campus.

It would be a place equipped with showers, restrooms, and even a possible laundry room.

A possible location first considered was an area close to Bethany House, but District 8 councilman Roberto Balli pointed out it would be better suited near the planned detox center in west Laredo.

"A wet campus, as is called, is a campus for our population of homeless addicts so that they can be safe, be clean, but also have the opportunity to ultimately detox and rehabilitate themselves."

Staff was directed to look into the possibility of a wet campus, whether it's outside the detox center or somewhere near it.