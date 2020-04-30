What happens to those who received a citation during stay at home orders?

Many residents are now wondering what happens to citations issued out for violating any of the rules.

On Wednesday, Municipal Court Judge Jesus Dominguez spoke to our Ruben Villarreal to clear the air on those who received citations during the city’s stay at home orders.

He said the answer to that depends on 'when' people received their individual citation.

Dominguez says, the law was created prior to the governor’s orders under one of his paragraphs he says no civil penalties can be assessed by any jurisdiction and he made it effective April 27th of this month.

Dominguez says going forward the city should not be fining anyone for not wearing a mask.

Dominguez adds that if anyone has any questions about their situation, they can contact the Municipal Court offices.

Nearly 500 COVID-19 related citations have made it to the Municipal Court. Out of that total only 75 of those have been taken care of.