What police are doing to assure safety during WBCA festivities

One of Laredo’s biggest events of the year is less than two weeks away and local authorities are already planning on increasing security during the WBCA Parade.

With big names such as Nancy Pelosi and Mexican dignitaries making their way to the Gateway City, police assure the public they have it covered.

From our nation's capital to across the border, people come from all different directions just to attend the Washington’s Birthday Celebrations.

With big names such as the Speaker of House making their way to Laredo, police are adjusting their schedules to meet the demands.

With over 500 members on the police force, the police department says there is no shortage of officers to cover the festivities in addition to their regular duties.

Police say their department has the resources to accommodate the festivities as it is now.

However, they say some do call into their station out of concern that our border city is not safe.

Police say it is a large collaboration between different law enforcement agencies in order to make sure our city remains safe during the festivities.

Authorities say it takes months of planning leading up to the event to ensure everyone is on the same page and our community and guests are safe.

Law enforcement officers would like to remind the community to be extra vigilant during this time and of course, if you see something suspicious, it’s always important to say something.