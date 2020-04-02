What the pandemic means for your Easter celebrations

With the Easter holiday taking place next weekend, many residents might be wondering how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their celebrations.

Although the holiday may be over a week away, the city has set a "Stay Home-Work Safe Order" from now until the end of the month that prohibits people from hosting social gatherings.

Authorities say residents can still celebrate Easter, but they just need to follow the rules that are set in place.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says he understands the importance of togetherness during this time, but it's best to minimize exposure to keep you and your family safe.

Under the new order, residents must also practice social distancing, good hygiene and wear a facemask when entering a public building.

Just a reminder, all city, and state parks will remain closed as a result of the ordinance.