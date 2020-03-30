What to do if a family member tests positive for COVID-19

The City of Laredo is working on creating a website with more information for people who are positive with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the city is sharing some information for people who are positive or have a family member who is positive.

They first say that a positive person should have one dedicated caregiver.

Other family members are asked to stay apart and practice good hygiene and social distancing.

The positive person should be in a dedicated room and must wear a mask and not gather with other family members.

The caregiver should also wear a mask when providing care.