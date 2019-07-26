What will happen to the tent facility if it floods?

Local lawmakers are crossing their fingers that the federal government will seek higher ground and that’s because there’s a possibility that their tent facilities could one day face flooding issues if it should rain.

When it rains in the Gateway City, it pours, at least every once in a while.

Video taken of a weather event that happened back in 2010 shows when the effects Laredo saw as the result of Hurricane Alex.

Aside from a tent facility looking bad to visitors and being bad for business, the City of Laredo co-interim city manager Robert Eads says they are also pushing back on these tents because they sit in the 100-year floodplain.

Eads says they have made this fact known to the federal government; however, they already have something in mind in case something does happen.

The co-city manager says they have been told that if a flood were to occur they would be able to move the facility as the rains come.

While all of that may be true, the city is offering a good optional site that has none of those constraints.

The site Eads is referring to is the El Portal building which is on much higher ground and was offered to the government for the low price of a dollar for the use of 18 months.

Before taxpayers have to dish out money to move the facility, the city hopes the federal government will seek the proposed cover before they are covered in water.

City officials say the federal government has received a permit from the International Boundary and Water Commission for the placement of their tent facility.