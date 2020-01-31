What you need to know about tax preparers

Tax season is here, and the IRS says more than 150 million individuals are expected to file this year.

If you are one of those people who turns to a professional tax preparer, the Better Business Bureau warns to you be cautious.

The organization say it's common for dishonest preparers to scam clients resulting in refund fraud, and identity theft.

Anyone certified to prepare taxes should be able to prove they have a "preparers identification number."

Coming up in our evening edition, the BBB shares tips on how to not to fall for a fraudulent tax preparer.