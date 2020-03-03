What's on the ballot?

We are hours away from the polls closing for Super Tuesday.

Not only are voters casting their ballots for who they want to have represent them, but they will also vote on a number of propositions that are also on the ballot.

After months of campaigning and voters learning more about the candidates, Tuesday is the last day to cast your vote for the primary election.

Not only will voters decide on a candidate but also a number of propositions that are on the ballot.

Voters will only get one ballot for the party of their choosing.

And there are propositions on both the Democratic and Republican ballot respectfully.

On the Democratic side, there are 11 propositions to vote on.

They include, right to healthcare, right to 21st century public education, right to clean air and safe water, right to economic security, immigrant rights among others.

Meanwhile on the Republican ballot, there are 10 propositions to vote on.

The Republican propositions include, Texas not restricting or prohibiting prayer in public schools, Texas rejecting restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, Texas supporting construction of a physical barrier and whether or not Texas should ban puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and mutilation surgery on minor children for gender transition purposes among other propositions.

Both the Republican and Democratic ballot will ask you to vote "Yes" or "No" on each of the propositions.

Super Tuesday voting wraps up at 7 p.m. so there is still time to cast your vote if you haven’t already.

Just make sure you have your ID when you head to the polls.