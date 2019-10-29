When October goes

We will continue to see a couple of warm days before we closeout the month with a cold front.

On Tuesday, we will start off in the low 70s but will get see a high of about 85 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

As we head into the evening, we will drop to the 70s and those chances of rain will start to move in.

These chances of rain will continue on Wednesday where we'll continue see one more day of 80 degree temperatures; however, at night we will drop to about 50 degrees.

Prepare for a cooler Halloween with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Depending on how your costume is designed, you might want to change your outfit or take a jacket because it's going to be chilly.

Until the cold hits, enjoy the warmer conditions!