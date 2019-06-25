When the sun shines we'll shine together

Dark clouds and strong winds moved into our area Monday afternoon, making for a gloomy summer afternoon.

We saw a decent amount of rainfall, some parts of south Texas got hit harder than others such as in San Antonio where power outages were reported all over town.

As we head into Tuesday, those chances of thunderstorms will still persist.

On Tuesday we are looking at a high of 96 degrees and a low of 76 with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Our best chance of rain will be some time in the afternoon, but depending on your location, you might want to pack an umbrella.

Then as we head into Wednesday, those chances of rain will leave our area and we're back to the hot and humid conditions.

Enjoy the rain while you can, but pack an umbrella.