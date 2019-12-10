White House and Democrats reach deal on U.S. Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

The White House and House Democrats have reached a deal to modify the North American Free-Trade pact.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement "Much better than NAFTA"

Congressman Henry Cuellar says this trade agreement is projected to raise GDP by nearly 70 billion dollars.

This agreement will increase market access for U.S. Farmers, strengthen intellectual property rights, provide strong labor and environment obligations, and create thousands of American jobs.

President Trump reached a deal last year with Mexico and Canada, but Pelosi and other democratic leaders refused to schedule a house vote until their demands were met.