White House considers diverting billions more for border wall

President Donald Trump may divert more than $7 billion in additional Pentagon funding to pay for border wall construction.

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration will pull $3.7 billion from military construction and $3.5 billion from counterdrug operations to help fund the southern border wall.

At $7.2 billion, that's five times the amount of money authorized by Congress.

The additional funds will give the government enough money to complete approximately 885 miles of new fencing by the spring of 2022.

A Pentagon spokesman says the Department of Defense has no new announcements about border wall construction.

The White House and Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

