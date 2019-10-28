White House to hold Halloween celebration

Dozens of tiny ghouls and goblins will invade 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday for an early Halloween celebration.

The president and Mrs. Trump are hosting Halloween at the White House.

The first couple will be handing out commemorative candy in front of the south portico.

Some agencies, including NASA and the Department of Agriculture, will have displays and activities for the kids.

The US Air Force Strolling Strings will be on hand playing traditional Halloween songs.

Gates will open for military families and local children with their parents from 4:30 through 7:30 p.m. eastern.