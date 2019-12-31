White Settlement gathers for prayer vigil

A candlelight vigil was held in White Settlement, Texas on Monday night in honor of the two lives lost in a shooting at a church on Sunday.

The suspect opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ Sunday morning and was then killed by a volunteer church security guard that was armed.

The two people shot by the gunman were killed.

Numerous people gathered at the church vigil last praying for the victims' families and singing with candles held high.

The pastor of West Freeway Church also spoke at the vigil asking others to pray.