Who will take the seat for U.S. Representative District 28?

One of the most talked-about races is the one for U.S. Representative District 28.

Incumbent Congressman Henry Cuellar is facing the fiercest competition he’s seen in over ten years, with candidate Jessica Cisneros.

After months of campaigning and attention on the race, the day has finally come where we’ll see comes out on top.

She's a candidate that has received backing from well-known politicians such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

However, the Congressman has been endorsed by U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Border Patrol and the National Firefighters Union.

Both Cuellar and Cisneros have made comments about each other's campaigns. Cuellar says Cisneros was an extreme left socialist and Cisneros calling Cuellar, "President Trump's favorite Democrat."

We spoke to both of them on what they are hoping voters keep in mind before voting.

Cisneros says, “With us in this campaign we've been proving the kind of leadership that we're trying to have where we want to make sure that we're addressing people's needs that we're fighting for healthcare because folks know that right now it's just inaccessible, we're fighting to keep families together with common-sense immigration policies, that we're fighting for jobs, job diversity because we know that there's so many people that are working two or three jobs struggling to get by and sometimes they have to leave Laredo for other opportunities."

Cuellar says, "I have worked hard. I have produced here for Laredo from the creation of TAMIU, to transportation dollars, to the largest scholarship the Texas grant to the first CHIP program that got established in the whole State of Texas here. They know my record. I was raised here. I grew my family here. My family is here. I'm the oldest of migrant kids. People know my record."

Aside from the Democratic incumbent and candidate, there is also a Republican on the ticket for District 28.

That being Sandra Whitten who has said in the past that it's important to look past party lines and focus on bringing solutions to real problems in the district.

District 28 not only encompasses Webb County but seven others such as Bexar, Hidalgo, and Starr.