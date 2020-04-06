Who'll stop the rain?

After a gloomy and rainy weekend, it looks like we're going to continue that pattern!

On Monday morning, we will start in the mid 60s and see a 20 percent chance of rain all throughout the day.

On Monday evening, we could see a high of 79 degrees.

This will start to warm up as we head into Tuesday.

Our chances of rain will remain the same but our highs will be at 89 degrees, that's because of that high humidity lingering in the area.

Temperatures will increase to the 90s on Wednesday and our chances of rain will about 30 percent with some possible scattered thunderstorms.

By Thursday we will remain hot and humid at 89 degrees and see a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, we will drop back into the low 80s and see a 20 percent chance of rain.

Until then, enjoy watching the April showers from the comfort of your home!