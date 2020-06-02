Who'll stop the rain?

It looks like we are going to have one more day of rainy conditions before we shoot back up to those summer temperatures.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the low to mid-70s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

As we head into the middle of the week, we will get back to hot and sunny conditions with temperatures in the 90s.

On Thursday, we'll see a high of 92 degrees, and then by Friday we will see a high of 94.

These 90-degree temperatures will continue into the weekend.

We are expecting a high of 96 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

So we are going to keep climbing that thermal ladder until we reach those triple digits like we expect every summer.