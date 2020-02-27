Whooping cough cases increase locally

As the country's focus continues to lean towards the novel coronavirus, the local Health Department says there's a highly contagious respiratory infection that's seeing a spike in our community, and it's not the flu.

It's whooping cough and they have already confirmed four cases, the most cases they've seen in the last five years.

Health Department director Doctor Hector Gonzalez says the age group of those diagnosed are both children and adults.

Dr. Gonzalez says a number of reasons could have led to the increase in cases, including not vaccinating, inappropriately vaccinating, or not getting a booster as an adult.

Gonzalez says adults tend to forget that every ten years they need that booster shot.