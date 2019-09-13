Widow of Laredo pilot who died in plane crash speaks

The widow of one of the two Texas Pilots killed in a cargo plane crash in Ohio says he had nearly 50 years of flying experience.

Laredo pilots Douglas Taylor, 72, and Donald Peterson Senior, 69, were the only fatalities in the plane crash that occurred the morning of September 11, 2019.

According to Kathy Peterson, the two men had made many flights together from Laredo.

The plane crashed near the Toledo Express Airport, hitting empty semi-trailers at an auto repair lot.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating what might have caused the crash.