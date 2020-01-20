Wife of man shot by police speaks out

The wife of the man shot by police over the weekend says the incident was nothing but a "huge and devastating misunderstanding."

The wife of Carlos Miguel Amador claims she called police asking them to monitor a situation happening at her home Sunday morning.

She claims an argument led her to call the main number for Laredo police. When police arrived, the situation quickly escalated when Amador's children claim he began pointing a gun to himself.

However, Laredo police say otherwise and cite a different version of events that led up to the shooting.

"When they arrived, they encountered an individual who was armed with a weapon," said investigator Joe Baeza. "A handgun. Officers tried to deescalate the situation by asking the man to go ahead and surrender. Trying to end the encounter peacefully. Unfortunately, the individual from what we understand at the preliminary point of the investigation raised his weapon towards the direction of the two officers and the officers discharged their service weapons."

Amador's wife claims it was a BB gun her husband was holding.

She told KGNS her husband is in critical condition at a local hospital and is on life support.

