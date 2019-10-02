Will Smith launches Fresh Prince clothing line

Will Smith is bringing back the 90s with some "fresh" threads.

He's getting into the world of athleisure.

His new clothing is an accessory line is called "Bel Air Athletics".

Inspired by his hit '90s sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

The 26-piece limited collection is a nod to Bel Air Academy which is the prep school he went to on the show.

The online store has everything from t-shirts to socks and even tracksuits.

Bel-Air Athletics will be available on Smith's online shop through October 14th.