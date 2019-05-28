Will the Lazy River open its doors by this summer?

As we get ready to start the summer of 2019, many south Laredo residents looking to cool off from the heat are wondering if a pool project will be completed by this year.

City officials released an update on the Lazy River saying it was supposed to be open sometime this year.

Back in March of 2018, officials say crews ran into several complications with the project, which caused the delays.

Those issues included the plastering of the pool, water pumps and the replacing of the waterslides.

On Tuesday, morning, a couple of city officials were seen at the location inspecting the pool.

KGNS reached out to the city for comment and they responded by saying “We are still inspecting the facility and will be able to comment once we have finished.”

At this time there is no telling when the project will be completed.

