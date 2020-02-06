You’re going to want to bundle up as you head out the door this morning because baby it’s cold outside!

After dropping to the 40s on Wednesday, we are going get even lower into the upper 30s from about 5 a.m. to about 8 a.m.

Luckily these 30’s won’t last long, we are expecting to see a warm up to about 65 degrees on Thursday.

As we head into the weekend, Friday looks like it’s going to be a warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Things will stay sunny throughout the weekend as well as into next week.

We are looking to bounce back into the 80s by next Monday.

So if you are not a fan of the cold, just hold on for one day and everything will be ok!