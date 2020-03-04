Windy Wednesday woes

It looks like a lot of the rain that we were expecting didn't hit Laredo, but other parts of south Texas saw a couple of light showers.

On Wednesday, the humidity will start to die down and we will start to see some strong winds in our area similar to last week.

We will start out in the low 60s and see a possible high of 80 degrees.

On Thursday, temperatures will start to cool down putting us in the mid 70s by the afternoon and the 40s by the evening.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will remain cool in the upper 70s and as we get ready to spring forward.

On Monday we are expecting temperatures in the 80s to start the week.

So if you are looking to enjoy the sunlight on Monday and Tuesday, expect a warm evening.