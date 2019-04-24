Wings eatery showing off some of its hottest dishes

The spring season is a time for renewal and a local wings eatery is bringing back some of its favorite items for the month of April.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is often known for its chicken wings and wide-variety of adult beverages.

This time around, the restaurant is promoting its Samuel Adams Beer Cheese Chicken Sliders.

The tiny sandwiches are made with small pretzel buns, bacon, chicken, and onions.

This time of meal is perfect for any type of sporting event.

For more information on Buffalo Wings & Rings, you can head over to their restaurant located at 9651 McPherson Road or call (956) 722-9464.