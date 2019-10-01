Wings of Hope for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A new display at the Outlet Shoppes is helping to give women battling breast cancer "wings" to help them in their fight against the dreaded disease.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Wings of Hope is a project that aims to let people who are affected by the disease know they are not alone.

The project also helps raise money for the Laredo Cancer Society. For every upload of a picture with the mural with the hashtag #WingsOfHopeOSL, the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will donate a dollar.

Anyone can go by and take their picture at the Angel of Hope display, available at the Laredo Outlet Shoppes on the first floor of the mall.