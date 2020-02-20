Winners from the IBC Youth Parade

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The crowd voted for their favorites at the IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars. The winners are:
Best Elementary School Dance Unit:
San Isidro Elementary School Raptorettes Dance Team
Best Elementary School Cheerleading Unit:
J.Z. Leyendecker Elementary School Cheerleaders
Best Community Marching Unit:
Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary School
Best Middle School Band:
Trautmann Middle School
Grand Marshal's Award:
VitalMed Urgent Care
President's Award:
Best Lil Schoolhouse and Academies
Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall):
Best Lil Schoolhouse and Academies
People's Choice Award:
Mary Help of Christians School