Winter is coming!

After a nice warm weekend, it looks like we are finally starting to see some winter-like conditions.

On Tuesday morning we will start off in the low 40s and reach a possible high of 57 degrees.

As we move into the later evening hours, temperatures will start to dip into the low 30s.

Now on Wednesday, we will start our day in the 30s and see a high of 59 degrees.

By Thursday we start to bounce back to those mid 60s and as we look to the weekend, we start to warm up to the 70s.

Just a reminder, the official start of winter is this Saturday, December 21st.

Although December is almost over, we haven't even started the winter season, so who knows if i

