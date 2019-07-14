Wishes granted for two children battling illnesses

Officials from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo came together to grant the wishes of two children who are battling illnesses.

An international non-profit organization called Doctor Sonrisa, or Doctor Smiles got in touch with Laredo officials to make the wish of Raul and Sarita a reality.

Both children are from Nuevo Laredo and suffer from chronic illnesses.

Raul suffers from epilepsy and Sarita is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Both wanted to visit the United States and ride in a helicopter for one day and both law enforcement entities were able to make their wishes come true.

The kids and their parents got permission to cross into the country and were given a tour by police officers before their big ride.

Parents for both children say after countless visits with the doctor, a day out of the hospital is what these kids need.

Sergeant Chris Baker with the Laredo Police Department says it touches their hearts to allow these children to enjoy a beautiful day in the U.S.

After their day in the skies, they landed and became honorary police officers.

Both families were granted temporary visas for 72 hours.

The kids were also surprised with a shopping spree and over the next few days, they will visit amusement parks in San Antonio.