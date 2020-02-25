Trial underway for man accused of killing middle school coach

The trial for the man accused of killing a local middle school coach is underway.

Jorge Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on murder charges for allegedly stabbing 49-year-old Rolando Ramos multiple times.

The case happened two years ago when the United South Middle School coach was found in his home with multiple stab wounds.

Tuesday, several witnesses took the stand, one of them a police investigator who was talking about the evidence collected on the scene of the crime.

The state presented 28 pieces of evidence to the jury and the investigator was discussing them in length.

The trial resumes Wednesday morning in the 406th District Court.