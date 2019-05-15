Woman arrested for allegedly pushing elderly man out of bus

A woman in Las Vegas is arrested for allegedly pushing an elderly man out of a bus, which resulted in his death.

Twenty-five-year-old Cadesha Bishop is facing a charge of open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

The incident happened on March 21st when Bishop got into an argument with the victim and other passengers on the bus and she pushed the man out the door.

The man refused medical treatment at the time; unfortunately, he died from his injuries on April 23rd.

The family then notified Las Vegas Police on May third.

Bishop was arrested on May 6th and her hearing is scheduled for May 21st.