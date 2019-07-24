Woman arrested for allegedly driving intoxicated with two children in car

A local woman is facing charges after she is caught allegedly doing others would find unthinkable.

Edna Navarrete was charged with driving while intoxicated and child endangerment after being found with not one but two small children in her car.

She was busted by Laredo Police after they received a call right before midnight on Sunday of a possible intoxicated driver who had collided into a vehicle at the 2400 of Napoleon.

When officers approached the vehicle, the woman exited with a child in her arms.

Officers say she had difficulty standing straight, had slurred speech and blood shot eyes.

Navarrete was taken to the Webb County Jail with no bond and her two five year-old daughters were taken by family members.