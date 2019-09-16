Woman arrested for alleged assault

A woman who was connected to the assault of a man from an incident that occurred September 3rd has now been identified.

Natalia Ramirez, 21, was arrested on Saturday, September 14 for charges of criminal mischief, burglary of habitation, and assault causes of bodily injury.

Police responded to an assault call at approximately 6 p.m. on September 3, 2019 at the 200 block of E. Lyon Street.

The caller was a woman who reported to police that Ramirez had come to their home, and upon answering the door attacked the woman’s son.

When the victim attempted to defend himself, Ramirez fled the home, allegedly breaking two windows before she exited.

Police observed the damages as well as the injuries left on the victim’s body upon arrival.

The victim and his mother knew Ramirez personally.

The initial report was transferred to the Crimes Against Persons (CAPERs) Unit for investigation, which was then presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrants of arrest for Ramirez.