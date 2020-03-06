Woman arrested for alleged theft of property

A woman is arrested after allegedly being caught red-handed stealing clothes from a local department store.

Rosa Maria Rodriguez, 52 years old, was arrested on charges of theft of property.

The incident happened earlier this week at Target. According to police, they met with the store's loss prevention officers who told them they had detained Rodriguez.

They told police, they saw her through surveillance camera, as Rodriguez selected clothing from the infant section and allegedly put them inside a black bag she had with her.

She then attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.