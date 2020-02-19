Woman accused of failure to identify fugitive from justice during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop leads to the capture of a woman with an active arrest warrant.

Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Rebecca Deeana Guerra and charged her with failure to identify fugitive from justice.

The incident happened on February 18th at around 3 a.m. when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Mercury Grand Marquis at the 200 block of E. Corpus Christi Street.

As officers started gathering information from the driver, they say the female passenger started acting nervous and suspicious.

When the officer asked Guerra for her information, she stated that her name was Patricia Lee Trevino and that she had no form of identification.

The officer then gave the driver a written warning for the traffic violation but requested further information from the woman.

After another query, police were able to identify the woman as Guerra.

Guerra said she lied because she had an active arrest warrant out of the 49th District Court.