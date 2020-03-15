Woman accused of embezzling from company

A woman is facing charges for allegedly embezzling money from her place of employment.

Laredo Police arrested 41-year-old Rebecca Diane Hewett and charged her with theft.

The case came to light on March 11th when a woman arrived at the police department to report several irregularities at her business.

After a complete audit, the employee noticed that Hewett allegedly stole roughly $200,000 from the company.

According to the report, Hewett would issue personal loans, give herself an additional salary, increase the loan amounts given to employees and collect the added amounts.

A report was made and turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit and after a thorough investigation, officers determined that they had sufficient evidence to arrest Hewett.