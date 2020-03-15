Woman accused of embezzling from company

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman is facing charges for allegedly embezzling money from her place of employment.
Laredo Police arrested 41-year-old Rebecca Diane Hewett and charged her with theft.
The case came to light on March 11th when a woman arrived at the police department to report several irregularities at her business.
After a complete audit, the employee noticed that Hewett allegedly stole roughly $200,000 from the company.
According to the report, Hewett would issue personal loans, give herself an additional salary, increase the loan amounts given to employees and collect the added amounts.
A report was made and turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit and after a thorough investigation, officers determined that they had sufficient evidence to arrest Hewett.