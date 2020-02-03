Woman accused of assaulting couple in bedroom

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly broke into a home and assaulted a couple over the weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Venessa Lee Cavazos and charged her with burglary and assault causing bodily injury.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 2nd at around 4 a.m. when officers were called out to an assault call at the 2600 block of Rosario St.

Officers met with one of the victims who stated that a woman known to him broke into the home using brick, and entered the bedroom while they were sleeping.

The man says when he woke up, he felt someone on top of him and noticed Cavazos; at which point she started assaulting both him and the female.

After gathering information from both of the victims, Cavazos was placed under arrest.