Woman accused of assaulting female at place of work

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly assaulted a woman at her place on business.

Laredo Police arrested 33-year-old Daniela Campos Morales and charged her with assault.

The incident happened back in December 26th of 2018 when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 2700 block of Zacatecas Street.

When officers arrived, a female victim stated that Morales threw an envelope with bonus money at her and then proceeded to assault her.

Police say the victim did have injuries on her face consistent with her story.

The report was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who determined they had sufficient evidence to secure an arrest.