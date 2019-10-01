Woman accused of attempting to run over group of girls

A woman is facing assault charges after allegedly attempting to run over a group of girls while they were walking home from school.

Laredo Police arrested 25-year-old Josiphine Barrera and charged her with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case was reported on September 5th at around 7 p.m. when officers received an assault call at the 4500 block of Santa Anita Loop.

When officers arrived, the complainants stated that their children were nearly run over by a woman driving a Dodge Durango.

The young teenage children stated that they were walking home from school when a blue color Dodge Durango attempted to run one of them over.

Luckily, the girls were able to walk away unharmed and headed back to campus where they waited for someone to pick them up.

When their parents arrived, one of the girls spotted the vehicle while driving home.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit who determined there was enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Barrera.

She was taken to the county jail on a $100,000 bond.